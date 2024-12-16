CS reviews preparation of anti-polio drive

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah has directed to ensure the success of the upcoming seven-day polio eradication campaign, starting on December 16.

Chairing a review meeting of the Divisional Polio Taskforce readiness at the Divisional Commissioner Office, Chief Secretary emphasised the need for concerted efforts to eradicate polio from the province.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razak Dharejo, SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, DHO Hyderabad, WHO Focal Person, and other stakeholders. All Deputy Commissioners of the division participated in the meeting by video link.

Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon gave briefings to Chief Secretary Sindh on the preparations for the anti-polio campaign. Chief Secretary stressed that all officials, from UCMOs to Deputy Commissioners, should be aware of the challenges faced by polio workers.

