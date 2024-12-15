AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-15

Tarar discusses media collaboration with Turkish official

Nuzhat Nazar Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar held a meeting with Turkey’s Presidential Director of Communications Prof Fahrettin Altun to discuss strengthening cooperation in the media sector.

According to the details, the talks focused on promoting public diplomacy, combating Islamophobia and misinformation, exchanging media delegations, and initiating joint productions.

Both sides agreed on collaborative broadcasts between Pakistan Television (PTV) and Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT, including the airing of popular Turkish dramas like Dirili?: Ertu?rul in Pakistan.

The meeting also saw an agreement to form a working group between Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, with focal persons designated from both sides.

“Pakistan and Turkey share historic and brotherly relations,” said Minister Tarar, emphasising the vast potential for collaboration in the media sector. He added that such cooperation would strengthen people-to-people ties and foster cultural exchange.

Discussions also included exploring joint projects in entertainment and tourism. Minister Tarar highlighted that joint productions would facilitate the exchange of cultural heritage between the two nations and raise awareness among the younger generation about the historic ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

Minister Tarar invited Prof Altun to visit Pakistan, while Prof Altun expressed deep interest in Pakistan’s media development.

“The Turkish drama Ertu?rul Ghazi has gained immense popularity in Pakistan,” Prof Altun noted, adding that Pakistani artists and musicians are highly appreciated in Turkey.

The collaboration in the media sector will also aid in the fight against Islamophobia and misinformation, Prof Altun said.

