Business & Finance Print 2024-12-15

Minister visits plant in Shenzhen ‘Vivo Mobile Company plans to set up plant in Punjab’

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

LAHORE: On the third day of his visit to China, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the Vivo Mobile Phone Company’s plant in Shenzhen. He observed various stages of mobile phone manufacturing during the visit. The CEO of the Chinese mobile phone company briefed the provincial minister on the processes involved in mobile phone production.

On this occasion, the CEO stated that Vivo Mobile Company plans to set up a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Punjab. An agreement has been signed between the Punjab Department of Industries and Commerce and the Chinese company to establish the mobile phone manufacturing facility in a special economic zone in Punjab. The agreement was signed by Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Luke, CEO of Vivo Mobile Company.

According to the agreement, Vivo Mobile Company will establish a manufacturing plant in Punjab. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain welcomed the agreement with another big Chinese company, emphasizing Punjab’s commitment to providing all possible facilities for the establishment of the factory. He stated that Punjab offers an excellent and conducive environment for foreign investment. Special economic zones in the region provide special incentives for both domestic and foreign investors.

The provincial minister also held meetings with other company officials during his visit.

