Pakistan

Info Minister, Communications’ Head of Turkish Presidency discuss strengthening media cooperation

BR Web Desk Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:37pm

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar met with Head of Communications at the Turkish Presidency Professor Fahrettin Altun, in Istanbul and discussed key issues including strengthening media cooperation, promoting public diplomacy and combating Islamophobia and misinformation.

The two sides agreed to joint broadcasts between PTV and Turkiye’s state-run television TRT, including airing popular Turkish dramas in Pakistan.

An agreement was also reached to form a working group between Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications, with focal persons designated from both sides.

Communications sector: Pakistan urges Turkiye to make investments

In his remarks, Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan and Turkiye share historical and brotherly relations. He highlighted the vast potential for media cooperation between the two countries and noted that such collaborations would help strengthen public-level connections.

The meeting also covered cooperation in the fields of entertainment and tourism, as well as the development of joint projects.

The Information Minister said joint productions would foster an exchange of both countries’ cultures. He said it is important to raise awareness among the youth about the historic ties between the two countries.

Professor Fahrettin Altun expressed a deep interest in the development of media in Pakistan and acknowledged that the Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi gained significant popularity in Pakistan. He also mentioned that Pakistani artists and musicians are greatly admired in Turkiye.

He said media cooperation between the two countries would help in the fight against Islamophobia and misinformation.

