Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan agreed on Friday to further strengthen cooperation in a number of areas including energy, education, agriculture, and communication with an emphasis on land-based connectivity.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Energy Minister of Tajikistan Daler Juma who called on him at PM House.

Regional connectivity projects including CASA-1000 – a $1.16 billion project currently under construction that will allow for the export of surplus hydroelectricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan – were also discussed at the meeting.

PM Shehbaz meets Tajik president, highlights Pakistan’s investment potential in multiple sectors

Juma is visiting Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission.

The prime minister welcomed Daler Juma to Pakistan and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors during the Joint Commission.

Recalling his trip to Tajikistan and his recent meetings with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Baku and Riyadh, Sharif wished the Tajik president well and hoped he would soon come to Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction with the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements reached during his visit and emphasised that timely implementation of these agreements would further strengthen bilateral relations.

Juma underlined the significance of strengthening relations and collaboration between the two countries and thanked the prime minister for the cordial welcome and hospitality.

