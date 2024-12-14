SJC disposes of 30 complaints

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), on Friday, disposed of 30 complaints and sought comments in five complaints.

A meeting of the Council was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman SJC Yahya Afridi, at Supreme Court, Islamabad, on Friday, which was attended by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamir Farooq, and Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan Muhammad Hashim Kakar.

The Council examined 35 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals.

The Council discussed the agenda regarding amendments in the Code of Conduct of Judges under Article 209(8) of the Constitution and Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of enquiry 2005. The Council constituted a committee headed by Justice Munib Akhtar to propose amendments in the Code of Conduct and Procedure of enquiry.

The Council on November 8, 2024 had examined 10 complaints against the judges under Article 209 of the Constitution but found no substantial evidence in the complaints filed by different people.

It also decided to widen consultation on a letter written by six judges of IHC, accusing the intelligence agencies of interference in judicial affairs.

On March 25, a letter of six judges of the IHC – Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz – came to surface, wherein, they had demanded former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa to convene a Judicial Convention to consider the matter of interference in judicial functions, or intimidation of judges in a manner that undermines independence of the judiciary.

