Grand National Olive Gala inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated the Grand National Olive Gala, 2024, on Friday, highlighting the growing importance of the olive sector in Pakistan’s economic development.

The minister visited various stalls showcasing a wide range of olive-based products.

Speaking on the occasion, he termed it an emerging industry that not only promotes agricultural development but also contributes to combating climate change, alleviating poverty, and transforming barren lands into lush olive groves.

He said that olive cultivation has improved the local economy and curtailed the need for olive imports.

Additionally, private sector efforts have led to the export of olive oil, with over 70 new start-ups now active in the sector.

The minister said that the Italian government played a vital role in technical assistance in developing Pakistan's olive industry and invited Italian companies to invest further in this promising sector.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the olive value chain and underscored the need for innovation, partnerships, and investments to unlock the full potential of Pakistan's olive industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024