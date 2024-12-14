AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-14

Governor for forging unity to defeat conspiracies

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 08:47am

LAHORE: The Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Friday that Pakistan is currently facing internal and external conspiracies which have to be thwarted by forging unity in our ranks.

Talking to a delegation of People’s Lawyers Forum Gujranwala Division, led by President Punjab PLF Raheel Kamran Cheema, here at Governor House Lahore, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the People’s Lawyers Forum have played a key role in the restoration of democracy.

He said that civil disobedience call by a political party is equal to anti-nationalist step. He further stated that the dialogue is the solution and every problem can be solved on the negotiation table.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has a historic role in the establishment of the constitutional bench, which is the fulfilment of the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The governor said that due to the 26th constitutional amendment, the path of conspiratorial elements working against democracy was blocked. The manifesto of Bhuttoism will be taken to every bar in Punjab.

The people of Pakistan want to see Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Prime Minister. He further said that every person, including lawyers, has to play a positive role for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

