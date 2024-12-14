AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-14

Cargo plane makes emergency landing at JIA

Published 14 Dec, 2024 09:00am

KARACHI: A cargo plane made an emergency landing after one of its engines failed shortly after takeoff at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Friday evening.

According to airport sources, the Boeing 747 cargo plane, flight number BSC816, tookoff from Karachi at 4:40 pm bound for Riyadh. However, shortly after takeoff, the plane’s left engine experienced technical difficulties, resulting in a loud bang and subsequent engine shutdown.

The pilot immediately contacted air traffic control and requested permission for an emergency landing. To ensure safety, the plane was instructed to circle the airport and dump excess fuel before landing.

The plane successfully landed at Karachi airport at 5:25 pm, with all crew members on board reported safe. An investigation into the incident is underway to determine the cause of the engine failure.

