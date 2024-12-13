AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fewer Russian assets frozen in Germany, finance ministry says

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:28pm

BERLIN: Fewer Russian assets are currently frozen in Germany than a year ago, according to a letter from the finance ministry seen by Reuters on Friday.

Germany has around 3.5 billion euros ($3.67 billion) in frozen Russian assets, according to the document. That figure had stayed above the 5-billion-euro mark from 2022 through to mid-2023.

“This sum is subject to valuation fluctuations,” said the ministry’s two-page response to Left Party lawmaker Christian Goerke.

EU’s Kallas wants Russian assets to directly aid Ukraine

The letter did not give details on the distribution of the assets.

“While (Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues to invade Ukraine, the sanctions against Russian oligarchs in this country are losing their effect massively,” said Goerke.

Russia Germany RUssia Ukraine war Russian assets Russia frozen assets

Comments

200 characters

Fewer Russian assets frozen in Germany, finance ministry says

World Bank approves $240mn for WASH services in Karachi

Stocks stage comeback after initial selling at PSX

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

Senate unanimously passes National Forensic Agency Bill, 2024

Gold falls massive Rs5,000 per tola in Pakistan

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Out of 2.32mn freelancers, only 38,000 hold bank accounts in Pakistan, PM Committee told

Pakistan’s LAAM Technologies raises $5.5mn seed funding

Israeli strike on Gaza post office kills 30 Palestinians

Read more stories