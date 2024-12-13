AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.19%)
BOP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
DGKC 106.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.41%)
FCCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.57%)
FFBL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (3.99%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
KEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.93%)
MLCF 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.56%)
NBP 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.3%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.58%)
PIBTL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.84%)
PPL 204.10 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.09%)
PRL 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.94%)
PTC 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.61%)
SEARL 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.39%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.11%)
TPLP 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.22%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,100 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 37,958 Increased By 177.8 (0.47%)
KSE100 114,669 Increased By 488.8 (0.43%)
KSE30 35,966 Increased By 264.3 (0.74%)
Markets

South African rand slips after central bank’s quarterly bulletin

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 02:36pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand slipped against the dollar on Friday after the central bank released its quarterly bulletin.

At 0907 GMT, the rand traded at 17.855 against the greenback, about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was last up 0.13% against a basket of other major currencies and heading for its best weekly performance in a month as investors priced in the possibility of the Federal Reserve reducing rates more cautiously next year.

South African rand sees tailwind from local inflation and retail data

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said the country recorded foreign direct investment outflows of 3.2 billion rand ($179.87 million) in the third quarter, compared to inflows of 16.6 billion in the second.

It attributed the outflows to domestic subsidiaries of multinational companies paying back loans to their parent companies.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down about 0.3%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 1.5 basis points at 8.88%.

