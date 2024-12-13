FBL recognised as fastest growing bank in Pakistan’s remittance sector

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks, has been honoured by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under its Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) as the Fastest Growing Bank in Pakistan’s Remittance Market.

The award was presented at the 4th Pakistan Remittance Summit, held recently in Rome, Italy.

Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, FBL, said, “We are deeply honoured by this recognition from the State Bank of Pakistan.

Remittances are a lifeline for countless families in Pakistan and a vital contributor to our economy. Today, we are privileged to be at the forefront, driving meaningful change through seamless, Shariah-compliant solutions that build trust, create opportunities, and foster lasting connections. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers and clients for their unwavering trust and support.“

