2nd ‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ fair on Jan 18-19

KARACHI: Second “Mera Brand Pakistan” exhibition is scheduled to take place on January 18-19, 2025, at the Karachi Expo Center to showcase Pakistan’s industrial excellence and promote local businesses on a global scale.

The exhibition will be organised by the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), in collaboration with Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Kashif Chaudhry President of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) along with Sohail Aziz President PBF Karachi chapter, and Amir Rafi General Secretary PBF Karachi chapter at a press conference here on Thursday at Karachi Press Club.

Kashif Chaudhry said that “Mera Brand Pakistan” is not just an event, it is a campaign to highlight and support the excellence of Pakistani businesses and industries.

“This platform will strengthen our economy, create opportunities for entrepreneurs, and showcase Pakistan’s potential to thrive in the global marketplace,” he added.

He urged all stakeholders to join hands in making this event a landmark success and support the country’s economy.

On the occasion, Sohail Aziz, President PBF-Karachi, said that Karachi has always been the economic hub of Pakistan and this is a moment of pride for all Karachiites and Pakistani.

“Hosting Mera Brand Pakistan at the Expo Center highlights the city’s resilience and economic significance,” he added.

He mentioned that this exhibition will bring together Pakistani businesses, innovators, and investors to celebrate and promote Made-in-Pakistan products and services.

Amir Rafi, General Secretary PBF-Karachi, said this event provides an unparalleled platform for Pakistani brands to showcase their innovation and quality.

