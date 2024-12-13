AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-13

2nd ‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ fair on Jan 18-19

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

KARACHI: Second “Mera Brand Pakistan” exhibition is scheduled to take place on January 18-19, 2025, at the Karachi Expo Center to showcase Pakistan’s industrial excellence and promote local businesses on a global scale.

The exhibition will be organised by the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), in collaboration with Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Kashif Chaudhry President of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) along with Sohail Aziz President PBF Karachi chapter, and Amir Rafi General Secretary PBF Karachi chapter at a press conference here on Thursday at Karachi Press Club.

Kashif Chaudhry said that “Mera Brand Pakistan” is not just an event, it is a campaign to highlight and support the excellence of Pakistani businesses and industries.

“This platform will strengthen our economy, create opportunities for entrepreneurs, and showcase Pakistan’s potential to thrive in the global marketplace,” he added.

He urged all stakeholders to join hands in making this event a landmark success and support the country’s economy.

On the occasion, Sohail Aziz, President PBF-Karachi, said that Karachi has always been the economic hub of Pakistan and this is a moment of pride for all Karachiites and Pakistani.

“Hosting Mera Brand Pakistan at the Expo Center highlights the city’s resilience and economic significance,” he added.

He mentioned that this exhibition will bring together Pakistani businesses, innovators, and investors to celebrate and promote Made-in-Pakistan products and services.

Amir Rafi, General Secretary PBF-Karachi, said this event provides an unparalleled platform for Pakistani brands to showcase their innovation and quality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

investors businesses business community Industrial Sector PBF KPC Made in Pakistan Karachi Expo Center Pakistan Business Forum Markazi Tanzeem e Tajiran Pakistan Mera Brand Pakistan Second Mera Brand Pakistan exhibition

Comments

200 characters

2nd ‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ fair on Jan 18-19

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs27/unit negative adjustment

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Significant breakthrough: US FAA likely to resume flight operations

Disputes related to cotton cess: PCCC concerned over prolonged delays

Read more stories