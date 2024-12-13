61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE:

Why Kenya TEXT: Global Rankings

• World Bank Report

Kenya rated 29th fastest growing economy in the world

• Africa: The Big Deal Report

Kenya ranked top in Africa in startup funding 2023 (Approx. USD800M)

• FDI intelligence Report

Kenya ranked No. 1 in Africa with greatest investment momentum in 2024

• UNCTAD 2024 Preliminary Report

Kenya ranked among top three in Africa in Green field projects

• World Economic Forum Report

Kenya rated No.1 in Africa on quality of Human Capital and availability of research and innovation

• Ease of Doing Business

Report of the World Bank Kenya rated No.3 in Africa on Ease of Doing Business