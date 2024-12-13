Supplements Print 2024-12-13
61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE:
Why Kenya TEXT: Global Rankings
• World Bank Report
Kenya rated 29th fastest growing economy in the world
• Africa: The Big Deal Report
Kenya ranked top in Africa in startup funding 2023 (Approx. USD800M)
• FDI intelligence Report
Kenya ranked No. 1 in Africa with greatest investment momentum in 2024
• UNCTAD 2024 Preliminary Report
Kenya ranked among top three in Africa in Green field projects
• World Economic Forum Report
Kenya rated No.1 in Africa on quality of Human Capital and availability of research and innovation
• Ease of Doing Business
Report of the World Bank Kenya rated No.3 in Africa on Ease of Doing Business
