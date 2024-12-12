AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India-UK free trade pact talks to resume by Jan-end: Indian government source

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 05:46pm
Police officers stand guard outside India House where the High Commission of India is located, in London, Britain, September 19 2023. File Photo: Reuters
Police officers stand guard outside India House where the High Commission of India is located, in London, Britain, September 19 2023. File Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India and Britain will resume their talks on a free trade agreement by the end of January, an Indian government source told Reuters on Thursday.

This development comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said last month that talks would be restarted in the “new year”.

The previous UK Conservative government held years-long trade talks with New Delhi, but they ended in March without a deal, with a British official saying an agreement could not be finalised before the Indian elections.

Previous sticking points in the trade talks have included a steep import duty on British whisky sold in India and India’s demand for more visas for Indian students and businesses.

UK, India to resume stalled free trade talks

Total trade between India and Britain, currently the world’s fifth - and sixth-largest economies, respectively, was worth $19.27 billion in the 10 months to October, with Indian exports to Britain valued at $12.18 billion.

India Britain New Delhi United Kingdom free trade

Comments

200 characters

India-UK free trade pact talks to resume by Jan-end: Indian government source

Court indicts Imran, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Islamabad to become ‘model city’ for EVs: Tanveer

IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

Haleon Pakistan plans to manufacture Centrum multivitamins

Syria’s new govt says to suspend constitution, parliament for three months

Oil little changed as IEA surplus forecast offsets rate cut optimism

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Meta donates $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund

Read more stories