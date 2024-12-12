Housing scam: NAB arrests ex-senator Waqar

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested the owner of Pak Arab Housing Society and former senator Waqar Ahmed Khan following the rejection of his protective bail petition by the Lahore High Court.

Waqar approached the court seeking protective bail for one day in the NAB reference as his petition for pre-arrest bail was already dismissed the other day. However, he evaded arrest by the NAB.

Following the court’s decision, NAB officials present at the LHC took Waqar into custody.

A number of the housing scam’s victims were also present at the court premises.

The bureau alleged that the suspect denied plots to people despite receiving money from them. It said the society defrauded the public at large by selling files more than the available plots.

It alleged that the former senator collected rupees ten billion from people who purchased the files of Pak-Arab Society Phase-II.

