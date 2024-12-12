Punjab launches solarization programme for tubewells

LAHORE: In a significant step to support Punjab’s agricultural sector, the provincial government has launched the solarization of tubewells program under the Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Package.

This innovative initiative seeks to transform 8,000 agricultural tubewells currently dependent on electricity and diesel into solar-powered systems, offering farmers a sustainable and economical alternative for irrigation.

The agriculture department’s spokesperson outlined that this program is in line with Chief Minister Punjab’s vision to cut production costs for farmers and mitigate the impact of the ongoing energy crisis. To this end, the government has allocated a substantial subsidy of PKR 1 billion to facilitate the transition to solar energy.

Eligibility for this program requires that applicants own land registered in their name. Interested farmers are urged to register before the deadline of December 31, 2024. The initiative will support three categories of solar power kits based on horsepower capacity: a PKR 500,000 subsidy for 10-horsepower kits, PKR 750,000 for 15-horsepower kits, and PKR 1,000,000 for 20-horsepower kits. Farmers will be responsible for paying the remaining balance for the solar system installation.

The program promises not just a reduction in electricity costs but also contributes to environmental sustainability by promoting clean energy. With rising energy prices burdening the farming community, this subsidy will provide a much-needed reprieve and stability to their operating expenses.

Farmers looking to take part in the program can download application forms from the Punjab agriculture department’s official website or apply directly. For additional assistance, the agriculture helpline is available at 0800-17000, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, the spokesman concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024