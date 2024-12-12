AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-12

‘40pc of world’s Shariah-compliant financial experts hail from Pakistan’

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

KARACHI: Pakistan has firmly established itself as a key player in the global Islamic banking sector, with nearly 40 percent of the world’s Shariah-compliant financial experts hailing from the country.

This recognition comes from Sheikh Ibrahim Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), highlighting Pakistan’s growing influence in shaping the future of Islamic finance worldwide.

Addressing at a reception hosted by Islamic Banks of Pakistan on Tuesday, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalifa Al Khalifa praised Pakistan’s contributions to Islamic banking, saying that Pakistan has become a global focal point and leading emerging market of the Islamic Banking Industry.

The event was attended by several notable figures of the banking industry including Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Jameel Ahmed, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor, Dr Ishrat Husain, former governor SBP, Yousaf Hussain, President Faysal Bank, Irfan Siddiqui, President Meezan Bank.

Sheikh Al Khalifa highlighted Pakistan’s leadership potential in the field, recognizing the country’s large pool of Islamic banking experts and their efforts to strengthen the Shariah-compliant financial system worldwide. He stressed the importance of extending the benefits of Islamic finance to underserved communities while addressing the challenge of promoting social justice through the industry.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s economic progress, Sheikh Al Khalifa commended the country’s rapid efforts to control inflation, stating that such progress is noteworthy compared to similar economies.

Muhammad Taqi Usmani underscored the importance of standardization in Islamic banking, crediting AAOIFI with issuing more than 70 global standards for Islamic financial institutions. He acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in eliminating interest-based financial systems and noted that the country’s parliament has set a timeline to achieve this goal.

He also emphasized that Islamic banking must align with the Quranic principles and ensure equitable wealth distribution and social justice, addressing challenges such as the misuse of wealth.

Jameel Ahmed, Governor SBP highlighted the global growth of Islamic banking, which has reached $3.7 trillion and stressed the importance of developing local Islamic financial systems.

He shared details of a high-level steering committee formed to advance Islamic banking in Pakistan. Highlighting key challenges, including the transition of government debt instruments from conventional to Islamic structures, he called for innovative solutions to ensure sustained growth.

Jameel Ahmed emphasized the need for an interbank Islamic market and liquidity management tools to support the industry, along with raising awareness and training skilled professionals.

Former SBP governor, Dr Ishrat Husain emphasized the transformative potential of the Islamic financial system in addressing key societal challenges. He said that Islamic finance should actively promote social justice and work towards poverty elimination, aligning with its core principles of fairness and equity.

He urged the Islamic banks to focus their investments on areas that can significantly impact communities. He highlighted the importance of supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), empowering farmers, facilitating affordable housing, and the promotion of education. These sectors, he said, are necessary for sustainable economic growth and social development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP Islamic banking sector AAOIFI Sheikh Ibrahim Khalifa Al Khalifa

Comments

200 characters

‘40pc of world’s Shariah-compliant financial experts hail from Pakistan’

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories