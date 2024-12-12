AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-12

Muhammad Nauman Chughtai appointed new President/CEO of MCB Bank

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

KARACHI: Muhammad Nauman Chughtai has been appointed as the new President & CEO of MCB Bank Limited. He will assume the role following the conclusion of the term of Shoaib Mumtaz, the current President and CEO, whose tenure is set to expire on December 20, 2024.

According to a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) The Board of Directors of MCB Bank Limited in its meeting held on December 11, 2024 has approved the appointment of Muhammad Nauman Chughtai as President and CEO of the bank subject to clearance of his Fit & Proper Test (FPT) by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Upon expiry of the term of the current president i.e. December 20, 2024, Nauman Chughtai will assume the charge as Acting President for a maximum period of three months or clearance of FPT by the SBP, whichever is earlier.

MCB Bank board has also appreciated the services and valuable contribution of the outgoing President Shoaib Mumtaz on completion of his term.

Muhammad Nauman Chughtai has over 25 years of professional banking experience in local and foreign banks in risk management and corporate banking.

His responsibilities as Group Head Risk Management encompass the Bank’s Credit Review, Credit Risk Control, Credit Policy, Market Risk, Operational Risk & Information Security Risk functions for all business areas of the Bank, including Overseas operations. He also serves on the Board of MCB Bank Leasing Azerbaijan (a subsidiary of MCB Bank Limited).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP PSX MCB Bank Limited Muhammad Nauman Chughtai FPT

Comments

200 characters

Muhammad Nauman Chughtai appointed new President/CEO of MCB Bank

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories