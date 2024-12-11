Israel minister tells US ‘currently a chance’ for Gaza hostage deal

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday that there was “currently a chance” for a deal to release the remaining hostages held in Gaza for more than 14 months.

“There is currently a chance for a new deal”, Katz told Austin in a phone call, according to a readout from his office.

“We are hoping for the release of all the hostages, including US citizens,” he said.

The US, along with Egypt and Qatar, has been unsuccessfully attempting to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas for more than a year.

Palestinian took 251 people hostage during Hamas’s surprise attack on October 7, 2023. A total of 96 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military has confirmed are dead.

In recent days, there have been signs that months of failed negotiations might be revived and a breakthrough achieved.

Israel ‘more optimistic’ on prospects of Gaza hostage deal

On Monday, a source close to Hamas told AFP that the group had told Egypt’s spy chief of “efforts to collect information about the living Israeli prisoners.”

The source said that Hamas had prepared a list of hostages who were still alive, including several prisoners with dual Israeli and US citizenship.

“If Israel agrees to the Egyptian proposal, I think the exchange deal will be ready for implementation,” the source said.

Another upbeat assessment came from Qatar, which said on Saturday the election of Donald Trump as the next US president had created new “momentum” for negotiations.

At the same time, a source close to the Hamas delegation said that Turkey, as well as Egypt and Qatar, had been “making commendable efforts to stop the war,” and a new round of talks could begin soon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hinted at potential progress, telling the families of hostages that Israel’s military successes against Hezbollah and Hamas would facilitate negotiations for their release.

Protesters, including relatives of the hostages, have repeatedly called for a deal to free the captives and accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war for political purposes.

The unprecedented October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 44,805 people, a majority civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry which the UN considers reliable.

Seven individuals with US citizenship remain in Gaza, with four confirmed dead. Last week, the Israeli military notified the family of US-Israeli soldier Omer Neutra that he was killed on October 7 and his body held in Gaza.