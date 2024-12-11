AGL 40.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 186.99 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (5.01%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.54 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
FCCL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
FFBL 81.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (8.98%)
HUBC 119.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.11%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.8%)
KOSM 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
MLCF 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.49%)
NBP 73.97 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.57%)
OGDC 205.50 Increased By ▲ 11.74 (6.06%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.17%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.50 Increased By ▲ 11.43 (6.57%)
PRL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
PTC 27.50 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.82%)
SEARL 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.29%)
TOMCL 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.85%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
UNITY 37.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,773 Increased By 249.7 (2.17%)
BR30 36,595 Increased By 1045.2 (2.94%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Most Gulf markets gain ahead of US inflation report

Published 11 Dec, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf region edged higher in early trade on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, and further economic news this week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will trim interest rates by 25 basis points at its Dec. 18 meeting, according to 90% of economists polled by Reuters, with most expecting a rate-cut pause in late-January amid concerns over rising inflation risks.

News on Friday that the U.S. job market continued to cool but remained relatively resilient solidified expectations that the Fed can afford to cut rates again before taking stock of the government policy early next year.

The Fed’s decisions impact monetary policy in the Gulf, where most currencies, including the Saudi riyal, are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index climbed 0.1%, helped by a 0.5% rise in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group.

Qatar’s blue-chip index gained 0.4%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank rising 0.9%.

Most Gulf markets gain as investors await US inflation data

The Abu Dhabi index rose 0.1%.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - advanced, with investors expecting demand to rise in the world’s largest crude importer, after Beijing announced a looser monetary policy to stimulate economic growth in China.

However, Dubai’s main share index slipped 0.3%, on course to extend losses to a second session, hit by a 1.8% fall in Dubai ELectricity and Water Authority.

The United Arab Emirates starting January will impose a minimum top-up tax (DMTT) of 15% on large multinational companies operating in the country, the finance ministry said, as the government seeks to boost non-oil revenue.

