AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain as investors await US inflation data

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 07:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf closed higher on Monday as investors waited for a reading of U.S. inflation data later this week for insights into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

Fed officials appear on track to cut interest rates this month after data showed the U.S. labor market remained strong but continued to cool in November.

U.S. employers added 227,000 jobs last month, a rebound from a hurricane-related slowdown in October, but the unemployment rate inched up to 4.2%, the Labor Department’s monthly employment report showed on Friday.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, markets currently see a roughly 85% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut this month.

The Fed’s decisions impact monetary policy in the Gulf region where most currencies, including Saudi Arabia’s, are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1.2%, led by a 4.1% jump in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.3% increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets -climbed by more than 1% as top importer China flagged its first move toward a loosened monetary policy since 2010, aiming to bolster economic growth, state media reported citing a Politburo meeting.

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut bets, OPEC+ output delay

In Qatar, the index gained 0.6%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank finishing 1.3% higher.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

The Abu Dhabi index was down 0.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.2%, weighed down by a 3.8% fall in E-Finance for Digital and Financial Investments.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     leapt 1.2% to 12,097
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.2% to 9,251
 DUBAI            down 0.1% to 4,848
 QATAR            rose 0.6% to 10,421
 EGYPT            lost 0.2% to 31,005
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.3% to 2,029
 OMAN             added 0.1% to 4,553
 KUWAIT           gained 0.6% to 7,836
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain as investors await US inflation data

Another record high: KSE-100 closes shy of 110,000

Govt set to start fresh round of its PIA privatisation pursuit

PM Shehbaz vows full support for evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Two terrorists killed, one injured in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Amir Hayat ends tenure as PIA Holding Company CEO

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

UAE to impose 15% minimum top-up tax on large multinationals from January

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Extreme heat puts garment factory workers in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam at risk: study

Read more stories