New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

KARACHI: Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) is all set to commence flights operations at the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP) by January 2025.

According to the details, the PAA is putting all its efforts to make NGIAP operational by January 2025. For the purpose, the staff is being deployed and all necessary arrangements are being made to meet the deadline of its inauguration.

Acting Director General Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Zeeshan Saeed, accompanied by Deputy DG Airports Engr Sadiq Ur Rehman and Project Director Engr Faiz Ullah Khattak, recently conducted a comprehensive inspection of the facility, PAA spokesman confirmed, adding that there was enough accommodations for staff at NGIAP, which would hopefully be inaugurated on the given deadline.

‘New Gwadar Airport ready for takeoff by month-end’

The delegation met with key stakeholders, including representatives from the Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port Authority, Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, Pakistan Navy, and Pakistan Army.

During the visit, Project Director Khattak highlighted the airport’s cutting-edge features and its strategic importance for business and investment opportunities in the region.

The NGIAP, a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), represents an investment of USD 246 million and built with Chinese assistance. The facility boasts modern amenities, including a world-class terminal building and a runway designed to accommodate large aircraft. On the other hand, the officials of Air Security Force (ASF) also confirmed the deployment of around 400 security personnel at NGIAP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024