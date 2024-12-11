AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.88%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
DCL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.64%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.04%)
FCCL 39.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
FFBL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.36%)
FFL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
HUBC 119.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
KEL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.75%)
KOSM 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
MLCF 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
NBP 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
OGDC 194.62 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.44%)
PAEL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.84%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
PPL 176.40 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.34%)
PRL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.79%)
PTC 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 124.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
TREET 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.92%)
TRG 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 11,637 Increased By 114.5 (0.99%)
BR30 35,825 Increased By 274.9 (0.77%)
KSE100 110,076 Increased By 1179.6 (1.08%)
KSE30 34,242 Increased By 433.2 (1.28%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-11

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

Muhammad Ali Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 09:01am

KARACHI: Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) is all set to commence flights operations at the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP) by January 2025.

According to the details, the PAA is putting all its efforts to make NGIAP operational by January 2025. For the purpose, the staff is being deployed and all necessary arrangements are being made to meet the deadline of its inauguration.

Acting Director General Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Zeeshan Saeed, accompanied by Deputy DG Airports Engr Sadiq Ur Rehman and Project Director Engr Faiz Ullah Khattak, recently conducted a comprehensive inspection of the facility, PAA spokesman confirmed, adding that there was enough accommodations for staff at NGIAP, which would hopefully be inaugurated on the given deadline.

‘New Gwadar Airport ready for takeoff by month-end’

The delegation met with key stakeholders, including representatives from the Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port Authority, Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, Pakistan Navy, and Pakistan Army.

During the visit, Project Director Khattak highlighted the airport’s cutting-edge features and its strategic importance for business and investment opportunities in the region.

The NGIAP, a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), represents an investment of USD 246 million and built with Chinese assistance. The facility boasts modern amenities, including a world-class terminal building and a runway designed to accommodate large aircraft. On the other hand, the officials of Air Security Force (ASF) also confirmed the deployment of around 400 security personnel at NGIAP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CPEC Gwadar New Gwadar International Airport Gwadar airport PAA Pakistan Airports Authority Gwadar International Airport NGIAP

Comments

200 characters

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories