GCUF holds calligraphy workshop & exhibition

FAISALABAD: The Institute of Art and Design at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) organized a calligraphy workshop and exhibition aimed at promoting the rich heritage of Islamic art, the beauty of calligraphy, creative skills, and appreciating its cultural and aesthetic significance.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam, who highlighted the importance of calligraphy as an integral part of our civilizational heritage. He remarked, “Calligraphy not only reflects our rich history but also keeps our religious, cultural, and aesthetic values alive. Such programmes provide students with an opportunity to showcase their talents and creativity.

Dr Muhammad Asghar, Director of the Institute of Art and Design, highlighted the workshop’s dual purpose of educating participants and celebrating calligraphic traditions. He noted, “This event is a beautiful representation of the rich history of Islamic art and design, and it is essential to pass these skills and traditions to future generations. Today, we are not just witnessing art; we are learning how history and culture are embedded in every curve and line of these calligraphic works.”

The exhibition featured an impressive collection of Wasal Shahid’s calligraphy masterpieces. His works, which included gold-leaf art, captivated the audience and demonstrated unparalleled precision, skill, and creativity. Wasal Shahid conducted a special session to share insights into the techniques and importance of calligraphy, inspiring students to further explore this art form.

