AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.13%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.31%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.18%)
DCL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.41%)
FCCL 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
FFL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.19%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.05%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.41%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.83%)
NBP 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.45%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.25%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.71%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.53%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.61%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.83%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.97%)
TOMCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.02%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
TREET 18.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 11,629 Increased By 105.9 (0.92%)
BR30 35,884 Increased By 333.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 109,925 Increased By 1028.8 (0.94%)
KSE30 34,207 Increased By 398.8 (1.18%)
GCUF holds calligraphy workshop & exhibition

Press Release Published 11 Dec, 2024 08:10am

FAISALABAD: The Institute of Art and Design at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) organized a calligraphy workshop and exhibition aimed at promoting the rich heritage of Islamic art, the beauty of calligraphy, creative skills, and appreciating its cultural and aesthetic significance.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam, who highlighted the importance of calligraphy as an integral part of our civilizational heritage. He remarked, “Calligraphy not only reflects our rich history but also keeps our religious, cultural, and aesthetic values alive. Such programmes provide students with an opportunity to showcase their talents and creativity.

Dr Muhammad Asghar, Director of the Institute of Art and Design, highlighted the workshop’s dual purpose of educating participants and celebrating calligraphic traditions. He noted, “This event is a beautiful representation of the rich history of Islamic art and design, and it is essential to pass these skills and traditions to future generations. Today, we are not just witnessing art; we are learning how history and culture are embedded in every curve and line of these calligraphic works.”

The exhibition featured an impressive collection of Wasal Shahid’s calligraphy masterpieces. His works, which included gold-leaf art, captivated the audience and demonstrated unparalleled precision, skill, and creativity. Wasal Shahid conducted a special session to share insights into the techniques and importance of calligraphy, inspiring students to further explore this art form.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

