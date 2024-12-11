May 9, Nov 26 events: Aleema says IK seeks judicial probe

ISLAMABAD: The founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the events of ‘May 9’ and ‘November 26’, urging the Supreme Court to release CCTV footage of both incidents to expose those behind it all.

This was stated by Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, while quoting her jailed brother. She said that Imran Khan had demanded the Supreme Court to take action on both incidents.

“Imran Khan has made it clear that without the CCTV footage, investigations into these tragic incidents couldn’t be undertaken,” she quoted Khan as saying, adding, “Imran Khan was unaware of the full extent of the violence that took place on May 9.”

She also said that Imran Khan has still no clue about the total number of casualties and the injured party workers at D-Chowk, adding over 200 PTI workers are unaccounted for and there are concerns they may also have been martyred.

Aleema added that the PTI leadership remains deeply concerned about the missing workers and Imran Khan is particularly worried about those who have gone missing.

Aleema relayed a message from her brother about his political stance: “Imran Khan has always said that while a system of disbelief can continue, a system of oppression cannot. We will not accept this current system.”

She noted that the demands for a judicial commission to probe both the May 9 and November 26 incidents have now been incorporated into PTI’s broader political agenda.

She quoted Imran as saying that he demanded a commission, consisting of three senior judges of the Supreme Court, should be formed to conduct the investigations, which cannot proceed without the CCTV footage.

She also called for the immediate release of PTI workers detained following the incidents; stressing illegal cases against them should be dropped.

