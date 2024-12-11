AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.13%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.31%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.18%)
DCL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.41%)
FCCL 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
FFL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.19%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.05%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.41%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.83%)
NBP 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.45%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.25%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.71%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.53%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.61%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.83%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.97%)
TOMCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.02%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
TREET 18.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 11,629 Increased By 105.9 (0.92%)
BR30 35,884 Increased By 333.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 109,925 Increased By 1028.8 (0.94%)
KSE30 34,207 Increased By 398.8 (1.18%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-11

May 9, Nov 26 events: Aleema says IK seeks judicial probe

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 Dec, 2024 08:40am

ISLAMABAD: The founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the events of ‘May 9’ and ‘November 26’, urging the Supreme Court to release CCTV footage of both incidents to expose those behind it all.

This was stated by Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, while quoting her jailed brother. She said that Imran Khan had demanded the Supreme Court to take action on both incidents.

“Imran Khan has made it clear that without the CCTV footage, investigations into these tragic incidents couldn’t be undertaken,” she quoted Khan as saying, adding, “Imran Khan was unaware of the full extent of the violence that took place on May 9.”

She also said that Imran Khan has still no clue about the total number of casualties and the injured party workers at D-Chowk, adding over 200 PTI workers are unaccounted for and there are concerns they may also have been martyred.

Aleema added that the PTI leadership remains deeply concerned about the missing workers and Imran Khan is particularly worried about those who have gone missing.

Aleema relayed a message from her brother about his political stance: “Imran Khan has always said that while a system of disbelief can continue, a system of oppression cannot. We will not accept this current system.”

She noted that the demands for a judicial commission to probe both the May 9 and November 26 incidents have now been incorporated into PTI’s broader political agenda.

She quoted Imran as saying that he demanded a commission, consisting of three senior judges of the Supreme Court, should be formed to conduct the investigations, which cannot proceed without the CCTV footage.

She also called for the immediate release of PTI workers detained following the incidents; stressing illegal cases against them should be dropped.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC Imran Khan PTI chairman judicial inquiry May 9 riots Aleema Khan

Comments

200 characters

May 9, Nov 26 events: Aleema says IK seeks judicial probe

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories