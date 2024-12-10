AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
Markets

European shares slip after China stimulus excitement wanes; focus on US CPI

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 02:25pm

European shares snapped an eight-session winning run on Tuesday, hurt by losses in miners, as the rally sparked by China stimulus pledges tapered off after its weak trade data, while the focus is now US inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2% at 520.02 by 0810 GMT, with the UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 down 0.5%, falling the most among European peers.

Basic resources led the losses among sectors after China’s trade data pointed to weakening demand, while healthcare and autos were in the green, up 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Germany’s benchmark DAX index was down 0.2% after domestic inflation remained flat at 2.4% in November, confirming preliminary data.

European stocks finish at one-month high

Investors will now shift their focus to US inflation data, due on Wednesday, that may cement bets for another interest rate cut on Dec. 18.

Among individual stocks, Delivery Hero dropped 8.6% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after it listed its Middle East subsidiary, Talabat, on the Dubai Stock Exchange in the largest global technology initial public offer in 2024.

Ashtead fell 7.7% after the UK equipment rental firm said it would shift its primary listing to the United States, its biggest market, from London, and said it expects annual profit to come in below its previous expectations.

