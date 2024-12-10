AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.4%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.09%)
DFML 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-4.5%)
DGKC 105.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.98 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.16%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.82%)
HUBC 117.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.89%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.03%)
KOSM 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
MLCF 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.2%)
NBP 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.99%)
OGDC 192.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-2.24%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.4%)
PRL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.1%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.89%)
SEARL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-2.92%)
TELE 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.86%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.91%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.53%)
TRG 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
UNITY 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-3.9%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.38%)
BR100 11,552 Decreased By -197.2 (-1.68%)
BR30 35,426 Decreased By -745.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 109,188 Decreased By -782.4 (-0.71%)
KSE30 33,886 Decreased By -244.6 (-0.72%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Reliance seeks up to $3bn loan for debt refinancing, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 11:48am

India’s Reliance Industries is in talks with banks for a loan of as much as $3 billion to refinance debt that is due next year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Around six banks are in talks with the company for the loan, which would be syndicated to the wider market in the first quarter of 2025, the report said, adding that the terms of the loan have not been finalized yet and are subject to changes.

Reliance did not immediately reply to Reuters’ request for comment.

India’s Reliance profits drop on weak oil-to-chemicals arm

Its billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders in August that the conglomerate is on track to more than double in size before the end of the decade, as it unveiled measures to step up its adoption of artificial intelligence.

Reliance’s outstanding debt as of Sept. 30 was 3.36 trillion rupees ($39.60 billion).

India Mukesh Ambani India’s Reliance Industries

Comments

200 characters

India’s Reliance seeks up to $3bn loan for debt refinancing, Bloomberg News reports

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 surges past 111,000 mark on improved economic indicators

Palestinian Civil Defence crews recover seven bodies in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

Oil prices ease, but geopolitical risk and China policy stance check losses

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Read more stories