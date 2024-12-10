AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

Beneficiary-centric project: NA panel briefed about new BISP payment model

Naveed Butt Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 07:27am

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) authorities briefed the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety on its “beneficiary-centric payment model” pilot project, currently being implemented in seven districts.

The committee met with MNA Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur in the chair at Parliament on Monday.

The committee discussed the issues relating to BISP, Sub-Committee’s report and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF).

The committee was briefed by the BISP on its Beneficiary-Centric Payment Model pilot project, currently being implemented in seven districts. The Committee was told this initiative introduces beneficiaries to personal bank accounts, biometric verification, interoperable banking services, and ATM card facilities, aimed at reducing reliance on POS agents while enhancing financial literacy.

The committee recommended including Muzaffargarh District in the ongoing pilot project as eighth district to evaluate its effectiveness in rural areas.

A discussion on the sub-committee’s report was deferred due to the absence of its members.

The committee expressed serious concern over this delay and stressed the need for timely participation. It also reviewed the enrolment process under the Dynamic National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) and instructed the ministry to increase the Proxy Means Test (PMT) score threshold from 32 to 40 to expand coverage and ensure efficient use of public resources.

During the session, the committee voiced dissatisfaction with the extended engagement of consultants at BISP headquarters and desired comprehensive details of those employed for more than three years in the next meeting. The BISP was directed to explain the lack of capacity-building initiatives for its staff to handle such roles.

The committee raised serious concerns regarding the PPAF’s failure to undergo government audits, despite being registered as a public company under Section 42 of the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The committee directed an immediate government audit of the PPAF to ensure transparency.

The committee reviewed projects by the Trust for Voluntary Organizations (TVO), urging the replication of successful pilot initiatives across the country to maximise their societal impact. The meeting reaffirmed the committee’s resolve to enhance accountability, broaden social safety coverage, and ensure effective implementation of poverty alleviation measures.

The committee was attended by the following Members of the National Assembly: Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui, Shahid Usman, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar, Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Mohammad Ilyas Choudhary, Shafqat Abbas, whereas, Aniqa Mehdi, Jamshaid Ahmad and Awais Haider Jakhar attended the meeting virtually.

Senior officers of the ministry and representatives from its allied departments, including BISP, PPAF, and TVO were also in the attendance.

