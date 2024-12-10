JI chief announces to hold ‘Gaza solidarity march’ on 29th

KARACHI: Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday announced to hold rally in solidarity with the Gazans on December 29 in Islamabad, welcoming the regime change in Syria.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, he said that the governments on both the federal and provincial levels, as well as the establishment need to adhere to their constitutional role. He stated that peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right, warning that restricting such freedoms for the public will only exacerbate the current challenges rather than resolving them.

On international issues, he welcomed Syria’s new regime and expressed solidarity with Gaza, criticizing U.S. policies in the region. He announced a major Gaza solidarity march in Islamabad on December 29, warning the government against attempts to disrupt it.

The government's entire policies need a review since they have not only deprived the nation of its trust in the governance but also polarized the nation and the state organs, he added.

Debunking the government's claims of uprooting the long running system of corruption and abusive of power, Hafiz Naeem said that "the corrupt system not only flourished in Sindh but also made inroads into Islamabad". The ruling PPP in Sindh, he said, has "plundered" the financial resources of Karachi with relentless attempts to grab the state land in the country's largest city. He dubbed the PPP's rule running into its 16th consecutive a ‘textbook' of a bad governance. “The public has rejected the PPP resentfully but was imposed through form 47 in Sindh”.

The JI Chief criticized the PPP's city mayor for ‘negative’ remarks against the local traders, saying that the civic authority should improve its performance instead.

Censuring the government for its ‘cosmetic’ steps, Hafiz Naeem said that the country's stock exchange never depicted the true picture of Pakistan's economy. He also called the federal government as ‘form 47’ rule. Only industrial and agriculture growth can mirror the country's development and progress, he told the government, asking for a cut in power tariffs to extend relief to the general public.

The JI Chief criticized the K-Electric for a 19 percent drop in electricity production over the past 19 years, rising line losses and debts of Rs200 billion to SSGC and Rs70 billion each to Pakistan Railways and Karachi's residents. Despite the government's all-out support, he said that the KE has failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karachi.

He condemned the country’s “controlled democracy,” calling it a manipulated system that deprives 250 million people of a genuine representation. He emphasized on upholding the supremacy of the Constitution for steering the country out of its continuing political and economic crises.

