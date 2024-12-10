‘US has become Pakistan’s largest export market’

ISLAMABAD: The US Chargé d’Affairs Natalie Baker has said that the United States’ has become Pakistan’s largest export market and a significant investor in its economy.

She was speaking at the Fifth Pakistan-America Business Forum Summit, held on Monday, which showcased the deepening trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The event, organised jointly by the Pak America Business Forum and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), provided a platform to explore opportunities for bilateral economic growth and collaboration.

“Ambassador Blome and I believe that the United States is Pakistan’s indispensable partner in this endeavour. Our economic partnership has been a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship.”

The United States remains Pakistan’s best trading partner. The United States is Pakistan’s largest export market globally – Pakistan sends around 16 percent of its total exports to the United States each year, she pointed out.

Pakistan’s exports to the United States have grown substantially over the last decade.

Baker said that right now, over 80 US firms directly employ 120,000 Pakistanis and indirectly support the livelihoods of over a million Pakistani workers. These companies bring American values of openness, transparency, and responsible corporate citizenship. These businesses also drive critical research and development and provide new opportunities to local communities.

This economic relationship is important for the United States – that is why we continue to invest in Pakistan.

