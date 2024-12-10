Post-harvest losses in country up to 40pc, says ADB

ISLAMABAD: Post-harvest losses in Pakistan are estimated at 20 to 40 percent for various crops, due to lack of infrastructure, equipment, tools/ implements, and other appropriate technologies, which not only contributes to food insecurity but also leads to significant economic losses for farmers, says the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The bank in its “Adoption of Farm Mechanisation for Clean Air: Evidence from Farm Trials in Pakistan” report noted the contribution of agriculture to GDP has declined in proportion to changes in the composition of the sector; however, the agricultural industry has a much greater potential to contribute to Pakistan’s GDP if it adopts innovative and modern technologies to replace traditional and outdated agronomic and farming techniques.

The bank observed that the adoption of mechanised technologies remains low, highlighting the need for targeted interventions and evidence-based policymaking to address the barriers to mechanisation.

Mechanisation of farming in Pakistan is still in its early stages, with limited adoption of modern machinery and technologies, especially among smallholders. The level of farm mechanisation in Pakistan is estimated to be around 50 percent, which is relatively low compared to other developing countries in the region.

The low level of farm mechanisation can be attributed to several factors including small landholdings, lack of access to credit, inadequate infrastructure, and a shortage of skilled labour.

Insufficient knowledge of new agricultural technologies or their availability, often due to inadequate extension services and information barriers, can also impede adoption.

Pakistan is home to 8.2 million farm families who are responsible for meeting the basic food and nutrition needs of an estimated population of 212 million people. Approximately 65 percent of Pakistan’s total population lives in rural areas and is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Agriculture is an important sector in Pakistan, employing over 37 percent of the labour force and contributing nearly 30 percent to GDP.

Indeed, farmers in Pakistan lack infrastructure, equipment, tools/ implements, and other appropriate technologies for cultivation, harvesting, sorting, grading, collection, storage, cold storage, and transportation. As a result, farmers incur heavy losses (pre-harvest and post-harvest) of major commodities and quality degradation of perishable products, especially fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

The Pakistan government has recognised these challenges and has taken several initiatives to promote agricultural mechanisation (e.g., subsidies for agricultural machinery, machinery banks, and extension services). However, the adoption of mechanised technologies remains low, highlighting the need for targeted interventions and evidence-based policymaking to address the barriers to mechanisation. Removing these barriers would unlock the potential benefits of mechanization for agricultural productivity, food security, and rural development in Pakistan.

The report noted that mechanisation can lead to the valorisation of agricultural by-products, such as straw, which are often underutilised or wasted in traditional farming systems.

Mechanical harvesters and balers can efficiently collect and process straw, enabling farmers to sell it as livestock feed or for other purposes, generating additional income for farm households. In developing countries such as Pakistan, the issue of straw management is crucial.

Traditionally, rice crops were manually cut at the bottom by hand and collected by farmers and farm workers. However, as labour shortages became severe, inappropriate harvesters; i.e., wheat harvesters in Punjab were used on rice crops, leaving high rice stubble in the fields or burning it, resulting in environmental pollution, GHG emissions, and the loss of valuable rice straw.

Efficient harvesting, collection and utilisation of straw can reduce the practice of stubble burning in many agricultural regions in Pakistan and India. Proper rice harvesters can cut the rice straws at the bottom, leaving long straws that are more valuable and easier to collect.

Pakistan farmers can sell them at a high price. In addition, mechanisation can improve the quality of agricultural products, which can command higher prices on the market.

Mechanised processes can result in cleaner, more uniform, and better-graded products that meet the standards expected by buyers and consumers. This can translate into higher farm-gate prices and better farm performance and profitability indicators for farmers. Mechanization can reduce labour costs associated with land preparation, sowing, and harvesting, which are typically labour intensive in most developing countries.

By replacing manual labour with mechanised equipment, farmers can reduce their dependence on hired labour, thereby lowering their production costs and improving their profit margins. It is important to note that the benefits of agricultural mechanisation can be influenced by various factors, such as the availability of complementary inputs (e.g., improved seeds and fertilisers), access to financing, and the presence of supporting infrastructure (e.g., roads and access to markets, transportation, machinery repair shops, fuel stations).

Therefore, efforts to promote mechanisation should be accompanied by complementary interventions and policies to improve farm performance. Land preparation costs can be reduced through better harvesting techniques facilitated by mechanisation.

Efficient mechanical harvesters leave fields in better condition, with minimal soil compaction and residue management, which reduces the need for intensive land preparation before the next planting season.

Therefore, mechanisation could lead to cost savings in terms of labour, machinery, and fuel expenses associated with land preparation, it added.

