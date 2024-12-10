Punjab govt approves establishment of education authority

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the establishment of an education authority to oversee curriculum, teacher training and performance evaluation as well as a review of the School Management Council Policy 2024.

The Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Business and Privatisation gave the approval during a meeting that was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Monday. Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq and Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the Finance Minister directed the Punjab School Education Department to devise a practical mechanism to immediately provide missing facilities in government schools. He also emphasised utilising interns until permanent recruitments are made to address the shortage of teachers.

Highlighting the importance of compliance with e-tendering and regulatory protocols, he said that adherence to rules is in the departments’ best interest and could not be overlooked. He further clarified that exemptions from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and taxes are not a viable solution. He instructed consultation with the PPRA and the Punjab Finance Department to remove hurdles for the timely provision of school infrastructure.

On this occasion, the committee approved the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Act 2024.

“The Cancer Treatment and Research Institute would be modelled after the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. The institute’s board would be constituted under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” the Finance Minister said.

