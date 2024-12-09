AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
UN rights chief sees ‘huge chance’ for inclusive dialogue in Syria transition

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 03:38pm

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief on Monday said there was a “huge chance” for inclusive dialogue on the political transition in Syria’s new era after the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.

“I hope that within this current environment that obviously there will be this inclusive, very inclusive dialogue,” United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told a Geneva press briefing.

Turkiye calls for ‘inclusive’ new govt in Syria: FM

“There is a huge chance for this to happen. And what we have seen initially is indeed cooperation,” he added.

He also called for accountability for past crimes in Syria and the meticulous preservation of evidence.

