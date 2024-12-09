AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
Turkiye calls for ‘inclusive’ new govt in Syria: FM

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2024 02:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye top diplomat called on Monday for an “inclusive” new government in Syria after Islamist-led rebels toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad following a lightning advance.

“We expect international actors, especially the United Nations, to reach out to the Syrian people and support the establishment of an inclusive administration,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a speech to ambassadors in the Turkiye capital.

“We desire a Syria in which different ethnic and religious groups live in peace… a new Syria that will have good relations with its neighbours and will bring peace and stability to its region.

“We are ready to give the necessary support for this,” he said.

Although not directly involved in the rebel push, Turkiye expressed support for the various forces that ended up ousting Assad and has said it hopes his removal will allow millions of Syrian refugees to return home.

Turkiye, Iran and Russia to meet in Doha on Saturday to discuss Syria, Turkish source says

Turkiye, which has a long border with Syria, is home to nearly three million refugees who fled their homeland after the start of the civil war in 2011.

“We are going to continue taking steps for the secure and voluntary return of Syrians and for the rebuilding of the country,” Fidan said.

“We believe the Syrian people will seize this golden opportunity as well.”

