AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.14%)
BOP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.22%)
DCL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
DFML 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.79%)
DGKC 106.27 Increased By ▲ 9.66 (10%)
FCCL 39.46 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.65%)
FFBL 80.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.62%)
FFL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.56%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8.01%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.42%)
MLCF 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (7.43%)
NBP 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.53%)
OGDC 197.60 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.45%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
PPL 175.99 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.81%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.42%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (8.21%)
TREET 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TRG 60.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.38%)
UNITY 38.87 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (6.52%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.14%)
BR100 11,751 Increased By 50.5 (0.43%)
BR30 36,196 Increased By 785.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields track US peers lower, investors assess BOJ’s rate outlook

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 01:29pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields declined on Monday, tracking US Treasury yields, while investors sought more clues on whether the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

US Treasury yields slid to a six-week low on Friday after the release of November payrolls data, as investors considered the numbers as a green light to one more rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its Dec. 17-18 meeting.

The 10-year JGB yield touched a one-month low of 1.03% and was last down 1 basis point (bp) at 1.04%, while 10-year JGB futures rose 0.15 points to 143.26 yen.

With Japan’s central bank set to meet on Dec. 18-19, investors were also keeping an eye out for a clearer indication of its interest rate path.

Market expectations have been volatile after media reports last week suggested the BOJ may stand pat, while normally dovish board member Toyoaki Nakamura said he was “not opposed to rate hikes”.

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

Analysts at Mizuho Securities’ fixed income department expect the seemingly inconsistent communications are part of a strategy to give the central bank flexibility.

“We think the Bank is simply taking a balanced approach that assumes a January rate hike but keeps open the option of a December hike in the event of a sharp decline in the yen,” Chief Bond Strategist Noriatsu Tanji and Market Analyst Yurie Suzuki wrote in a report on Friday.

Markets currently have an about 30% probability factored in for a rate increase in December.

The two-year JGB yield, which corresponds more closely with monetary policy expectations, fell 1.5 bps to 0.57%, its lowest since Nov. 21.

The five-year yield slipped 1 bp to 0.71%.

The 20-year JGB yield and 30-year JGB yield both ticked down 1 bp to 1.845% and 2.25%, respectively.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields track US peers lower, investors assess BOJ’s rate outlook

Now revenue leakages come under govt focus

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Amir Hayat ends tenure as PIA Holding Company CEO

Unity Foods secures key certification, eyes global biofuel market

Oil rises amid China monetary policy move, Assad’s fall

With Assad ousted, a new era starts in Syria as the world watches

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Read more stories