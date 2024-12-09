AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-09

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

Press Release Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has formally requested the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to urgently reinstate the Television Audience Measurement (TAM) services, which were suspended by PEMRA through its directive issued to Medialogic Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of PEMRA, PBA has expressed grave concern over the significant disruption caused by the suspension of TAM services. PEMRA’s decision has adversely affected broadcasters and advertisers. The suspension of TAM services has created uncertainty for advertisers in determining the effectiveness and reach of their campaigns.

Ratings case: CAT dismisses appeal filed by PBA

The sudden suspension has reduced confidence in media investments and resulted in delayed or canceled advertising campaigns. TAM ratings are the most important tool for broadcasters and Advertisers. The absence of TAM services has a tremendous effect on their revenue streams.

PBA further emphasized that PEMRA’s unilateral decision was made without consulting the Joint Industry Regulatory Committee (JIRC), a body established to address industry-related issues collaboratively. The Association has stressed the importance of involving JIRC in such matters to ensure industry-wide consensus and equitable resolutions.

PBA urged PEMRA to withdraw its decision and restore the TAM services immediately as these services are the lifeline of broadcasters. The restoration of TAM services is critical to ensuring the continued growth of the media industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PEMRA PBA Television Audience Measurement Medialogic Pakistan Pvt Ltd TAM services

Comments

200 characters

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

IK forms panel for talks with govt

Vawda speaks of former ISI chief’s court martial

42.3m individuals added to electoral rolls since GE-2013: FAFEN

All scheduled banks: Hajj applications can be submitted till Tuesday

Read more stories