PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has formally requested the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to urgently reinstate the Television Audience Measurement (TAM) services, which were suspended by PEMRA through its directive issued to Medialogic Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of PEMRA, PBA has expressed grave concern over the significant disruption caused by the suspension of TAM services. PEMRA’s decision has adversely affected broadcasters and advertisers. The suspension of TAM services has created uncertainty for advertisers in determining the effectiveness and reach of their campaigns.

The sudden suspension has reduced confidence in media investments and resulted in delayed or canceled advertising campaigns. TAM ratings are the most important tool for broadcasters and Advertisers. The absence of TAM services has a tremendous effect on their revenue streams.

PBA further emphasized that PEMRA’s unilateral decision was made without consulting the Joint Industry Regulatory Committee (JIRC), a body established to address industry-related issues collaboratively. The Association has stressed the importance of involving JIRC in such matters to ensure industry-wide consensus and equitable resolutions.

PBA urged PEMRA to withdraw its decision and restore the TAM services immediately as these services are the lifeline of broadcasters. The restoration of TAM services is critical to ensuring the continued growth of the media industry.

