Bangladesh and Pakistan vow to increase bilateral trade

Press Release Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

KARACHI: Bangladesh and Pakistan vowed to increase the bilateral trade volume with wider business-to-business engagements.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi S.M. Mahbubul Alam paid an official visit to Hyderabad. He had official meetings with Commissioner Hyderabad and the business leaders in Hyderabad. He had an interaction with the office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HSTSI). The President, Senior Vice President, Vice Presidents, Secretary of the Chamber and other businesspersons were present in the interactive meetings.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh highlighted the potential and prospect of enhanced bilateral trade and business between the two countries. They discussed about the expansion and diversification of bilateral trade baskets. He expressed his optimism that the bilateral trade will cross USD one billion mark soon. He invited the business delegation to take part in Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) to be organized during the whole month of January 2025.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner and the business leaders also discussed about organizing single country exhibition and fair in both the countries. Highlighting the business and investment friendly policies in Bangladesh, he invited the potential entrepreneurs and investors from Pakistan to invest in Bangladesh. He mentioned that Bangladesh has been working to establish 100 special economic zones across the country, where foreign investors from different counties including the investors from Pakistan have been investing.

The Chamber and the business persons in Hyderabad expressed their interest for wider trade and business relations with Bangladesh. Issues such as direct flight between Bangladesh and Pakistan, direct shipping between Bangladeshi and Pakistani seaports, visa facilitation and simplification, and importance of closer people-to-people vis-à-vis business-to-business interactions were discussed.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi assured the Chamber and the business leaders all possible support and cooperation including quicker and prioritized visa processing for the expansion of bilateral trade and investment for the mutual benefits of the two brotherly countries.

Bilateral trade Pakistan and Bangladesh S.M. Mahbubul Alam HSTSI

