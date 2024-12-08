ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders

LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI former MNA Aliya Hamza Malik, social media activist Tayaba Ambreen Raja, and nine others for not appearing in the trial proceedings of the Corps Commander House attack. The court conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat jail.

The court expressed displeasure over the continuous absence of the suspects and issued their arrest warrants with a direction to police to produce them on December 19.

Other suspects are Attaur Rehman, Arbaz Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Ali Asad, Hashim Maqsood, Farhan Bukhari, Atif Munir, Sagheer Kamal, Abbas Ali and Muhammad Imran.

The court also initiated proceedings against the bail guarantor of Aliya Hamza for her failure to appear in Shadman police station attack trial and issued him notice for December 20.

The court further directed the Shadman Station House Officer to ensure the guarantor’s presence at the next hearing.

