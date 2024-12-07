MoFA issues travel advisory for Pakistanis in Syria

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued an urgent travel advisory for Pakistani nationals residing in Syria, following the escalating situation in the country.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistanis are advised to refrain from unnecessary travel to Syria until the situation stabilises.

There is crisis like situation in Syria and the region, she said.

The MoFA has also expressed concerns over the safety of its citizens currently in Syria. Pakistani nationals already present in the conflict-stricken country have been advised to adopt extra precautionary measures for their safety and security.

The MoFA has also emphasised the importance of staying in close contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus to ensure swift assistance in case of any emergencies.

