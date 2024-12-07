Governor for strengthening primary healthcare services

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has emphasized the need to strengthen primary healthcare services in the country, to alleviate the increasing pressure on tertiary care hospitals. Highlighting the pivotal role of general physicians, the governor commended the University of Health Sciences (UHS) for incorporating family medicine into the MBBS curriculum, describing it as a significant step forward in healthcare reform.

During a meeting with the UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, the governor underscored the importance of enhancing the training and services of family physicians and General Practitioners (GPs) through government institutions to strengthen primary and secondary healthcare in Punjab’s urban areas.

Acknowledging the UHS’s contributions, the governor acknowledged the university’s efforts in equipping health professionals at district and tehsil headquarters hospitals with emergency life-saving skills.

Prof Rathore briefed the governor about the training of all UHS students in six essential emergency skills, including Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, and Trauma First Response, among others. This initiative will help train thousands of trained graduates entering the healthcare system annually.

He also apprised the governor, who is the chancellor of UHS, about the introduction of an integrated MBBS and BDS curriculum in affiliated medical and dental colleges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024