AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

PL&DD distributes 1,000 ‘CM’s Livestock Cards’ among farmers

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

LAHORE: The Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department has so far distributed 1,000 Chief Minister’s Livestock Cards among the livestock farmers which will help them purchasing feed, silage and mineral mixture for their animals.

The Department has so far received 114,000 application under this scheme out of which verification of 33,000 applications is under progress. This was revealed at a meeting which reviewed the progress on the Chief Minister Livestock Card and distribution of livestock assets among rural women of 12 districts of South Punjab. Punjab Minister for Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani presided over the meeting.

The Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel while President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood and Sector Head of Urban Unit Dr. Abdul Basit participated online.

The Card extends Rs27,000 per animal as interest free loan to the holder of the Chief Minister’s Livestock Card. Bank of Punjab has approved 7 thousand applications for livestock card so far. They have total 50,000 animals and the process of verifying more applicants is going on. The provincial minister also issued orders to form a steering committee headed by Chief Secretary Punjab to facilitate 30 percent cash for livestock card and to carry out other related matters.

Provincial Minister Livestock endorsed that asset distribution scheme among divorced and widows of South Punjab will be a milestone for the prosperity of poor women. The project is a main program of the Chief Minister of Punjab for the empowerment of women. He maintained that for the distribution of assets, 5,500 widowed and divorced women will be selected through an electronic balloting, based on the designated quota for the 12 districts in the first year. Afterwards, the best assets such as cows/buffaloes will be distributed among the women by manual balloting.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further said that till now one lakh and 10 thousand women have submitted applications while PITB has sent 14,500 applications to the Urban Unit for physical verification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PL&DD Livestock Cards

Comments

200 characters

PL&DD distributes 1,000 ‘CM’s Livestock Cards’ among farmers

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

PM vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories