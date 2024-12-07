PL&DD distributes 1,000 ‘CM’s Livestock Cards’ among farmers

LAHORE: The Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department has so far distributed 1,000 Chief Minister’s Livestock Cards among the livestock farmers which will help them purchasing feed, silage and mineral mixture for their animals.

The Department has so far received 114,000 application under this scheme out of which verification of 33,000 applications is under progress. This was revealed at a meeting which reviewed the progress on the Chief Minister Livestock Card and distribution of livestock assets among rural women of 12 districts of South Punjab. Punjab Minister for Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani presided over the meeting.

The Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel while President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood and Sector Head of Urban Unit Dr. Abdul Basit participated online.

The Card extends Rs27,000 per animal as interest free loan to the holder of the Chief Minister’s Livestock Card. Bank of Punjab has approved 7 thousand applications for livestock card so far. They have total 50,000 animals and the process of verifying more applicants is going on. The provincial minister also issued orders to form a steering committee headed by Chief Secretary Punjab to facilitate 30 percent cash for livestock card and to carry out other related matters.

Provincial Minister Livestock endorsed that asset distribution scheme among divorced and widows of South Punjab will be a milestone for the prosperity of poor women. The project is a main program of the Chief Minister of Punjab for the empowerment of women. He maintained that for the distribution of assets, 5,500 widowed and divorced women will be selected through an electronic balloting, based on the designated quota for the 12 districts in the first year. Afterwards, the best assets such as cows/buffaloes will be distributed among the women by manual balloting.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further said that till now one lakh and 10 thousand women have submitted applications while PITB has sent 14,500 applications to the Urban Unit for physical verification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024