Saba Qamar meets German CG

KARACHI: Saba Qamar, UNICEF Pakistan’s first National Ambassador for child rights, met with German Consul General Dr Rudiger Lotz to discuss critical issues affecting children and the environment in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Saba emphasized the importance of engaging youth in addressing children’s rights and environmental issues. “Children’s rights and environmental issues can be resolved by engaging the youth of this country,” she stated.

Dr Lotz reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to supporting children’s rights, praising the progress made in Pakistan. “Germany is a firm supporter of children’s rights, and the work done for children’s rights in Pakistan is commendable,” he said.

Dr. Lotz also highlighted the global nature of environmental issues, stressing the need for collective action. “Global warming is a global issue, and everyone has to play a role in preventing it.”

The meeting also focused on the “Make Karachi Green” campaign, an initiative by the German Consulate General Karachi to promote tree plantation and environmental awareness.

Anja Klos, Consul at the German Consulate General Karachi, explained the campaign’s objectives to Qamar, and they discussed plans to create awareness among school children about the importance of trees and addressing global warming.

