Country to witness frosty conditions from today

KARACHI: A significant cold wave is set to bring frosty conditions and sharp temperatures drops in several parts of the country from Saturday (today), the Met Office said on Friday.

Daytime highs are forecast to plunge between 4 Celsius and 7 Celsius, which is alarmingly below normal across regions. The country’s major parts are expected to see a colder than usual weather with gusty winds sweeping all across.

Plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir feeling the chill. Meanwhile, Sindh and Balochistan are likely to brace for the unusual windy, frosty and colder weather. The Met urged the locals for precautions.

The forecast period for regions with moderate rain, thunderstorms and snowfall over hills is beginning on the evening of December 7 to prevail in occasional breaks mainly in the region of high altitude including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The key parts, which are likely to brace for the unusual conditions may include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh.

Besides, Islamabad Capital Territory, parts of Punjab such as Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad and Jhang are expected to receive this weather at the night hours of December 7 till afternoon of December 8.

In its advice to the farmers, the Met said that growers to chalk out a plan and manage agricultural activities in accordance with the weather forecast, particularly in areas where frost is expected.

Farmers should protect sensitive crops and livestock from cold and frosty conditions to minimize potential damage.

It urged the locals to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, especially during cold and windy nights or early mornings to prevent health risks such as hypothermia or frostbite.

Similarly, it asked the tourists and travelers to exercise caution while visiting mountainous regions during this period, as weather conditions may lead to slippery roads, reduced visibility and increased risk of landslides.

