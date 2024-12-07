AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

Country to witness frosty conditions from today

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: A significant cold wave is set to bring frosty conditions and sharp temperatures drops in several parts of the country from Saturday (today), the Met Office said on Friday.

Daytime highs are forecast to plunge between 4 Celsius and 7 Celsius, which is alarmingly below normal across regions. The country’s major parts are expected to see a colder than usual weather with gusty winds sweeping all across.

Plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir feeling the chill. Meanwhile, Sindh and Balochistan are likely to brace for the unusual windy, frosty and colder weather. The Met urged the locals for precautions.

The forecast period for regions with moderate rain, thunderstorms and snowfall over hills is beginning on the evening of December 7 to prevail in occasional breaks mainly in the region of high altitude including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The key parts, which are likely to brace for the unusual conditions may include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh.

Besides, Islamabad Capital Territory, parts of Punjab such as Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad and Jhang are expected to receive this weather at the night hours of December 7 till afternoon of December 8.

In its advice to the farmers, the Met said that growers to chalk out a plan and manage agricultural activities in accordance with the weather forecast, particularly in areas where frost is expected.

Farmers should protect sensitive crops and livestock from cold and frosty conditions to minimize potential damage.

It urged the locals to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, especially during cold and windy nights or early mornings to prevent health risks such as hypothermia or frostbite.

Similarly, it asked the tourists and travelers to exercise caution while visiting mountainous regions during this period, as weather conditions may lead to slippery roads, reduced visibility and increased risk of landslides.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather Cold wave

Comments

200 characters

Country to witness frosty conditions from today

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

PM vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories