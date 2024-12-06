AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
No indication of a warning before bombing of Gaza hospital, WHO says

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 04:42pm
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: The United Nations’ health agency has no indication that a warning was issued before Israel’s bombing early on Thursday of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital, the World Health Organisation’s regional representative said.

The fact that the attack on the hospital had occurred just a week after Israeli authorities had facilitated the entry of an Indonesian emergency medical team to the hospital was particularly concerning.

Israeli strikes kill 33 people in Gaza; hospital in north makes distress call

“Within one week, they feel forced, scared, whatever, to leave,” WHO’s Rik Peeperkorn told a UN Geneva briefing by video link. “That is extremely concerning and should never happen.”

The hospital was currently “minimally functional”, he added.

