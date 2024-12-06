No indication of a warning before bombing of Gaza hospital, WHO says

BERLIN: The United Nations’ health agency has no indication that a warning was issued before Israel’s bombing early on Thursday of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital, the World Health Organisation’s regional representative said.

The fact that the attack on the hospital had occurred just a week after Israeli authorities had facilitated the entry of an Indonesian emergency medical team to the hospital was particularly concerning.

“Within one week, they feel forced, scared, whatever, to leave,” WHO’s Rik Peeperkorn told a UN Geneva briefing by video link. “That is extremely concerning and should never happen.”

The hospital was currently “minimally functional”, he added.