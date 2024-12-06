AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

Omar, PTI leaders held outside Adiala Jail

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of indictment of Imran Khan, the incarcerated founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), concerning the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ), the police on Thursday arrested Omar Ayub, a senior PTI leader and the opposition leader in National Assembly, from outside Adiala Jail.

After his indictment, along with several other leaders of the PTI, including Imran Khan, Ayub, ex-Punjab law minister Raja Basharat, Ahmad Chattha, Azimuddin and others, were also arrested by the police from outside Adiala Jail.

PTI lawyer Rana Mudassar told media that Ayub and Basharat and others were arrested by police at a checkpoint in front of Adiala Jail, noting that the specific charges resulting in the arrests of the PTI leaders remain uncertain.

He said that the detained leaders are expected to be presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today (Friday), as the party’s legal team has contested their detention.

He noted that they have already submitted an application to the ATC regarding the arrest of the PTI leaders, which has directed the police to present the detained PTI leaders in the court today (Friday).

The arrests of PTI leaders come following the indictment of Imran Khan along with 99 other individuals implicated in GHQ attack case related to violent protests that took place on May 9 last year.

Ayub was one of the 100 accused indicted in an anti-terrorism and GHQ attack cases, which includes allegations of encouraging workers and supporters to attack military and government facilities after Imran Khan was arrested last year from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Meanwhile, the PTI condemned the arrest of Ayub and other party leaders and the indictment of party founding chairman along with others, in what it said, “concocted and fabricated” GHQ attack case.

In a post on X, it declared the state’s actions a sign of an “undeclared martial law in Pakistan,” adding, “Such acts reflect desperation, not strength.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

