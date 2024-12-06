Seminar on ‘Quality Education & Accreditation’ held at GCWUF

FAISALABAD: Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized a seminar in collaboration with the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) to highlight the importance of quality education.

Simultaneously, the Zero Accreditation Visit of the Department of Food Science and Technology was conducted to assess the core components of the degree programme.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary of NAEAC, was the guest of honour at the seminar, which focused on the theme “Awareness of Quality Education and Accreditation.”

Dr Madiha Ilyas, Head of the Department of Nutritional Sciences, presented a comprehensive report to the council, detailing the department’s performance, research projects, academic collaborations, social activities, and student achievements. Dr Abdul Ghaffar provided insights into the significance of quality education and its practical benefits using 14 years of data. He also briefed the participants about the council’s affiliation process, which includes 8 major and 73 sub-standards.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar emphasized that accreditation is a cornerstone for enhancing educational standards. Under his leadership, the accreditation team reviewed the standards for the BS Food Science and Technology programme. They also inspected classrooms, laboratories, computer labs, hostels, and other facilities.

Chairperson Professor Dr Ayesha Samin apprised the council members of the department’s achievements and performance.

At the conclusion of the visit, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Kanwal Ameen expressed her gratitude to the guests. She stated that affiliation with NAEAC is not only essential for the university’s academic progress and promotion of quality education but also vital for the institution’s reputation. As a token of appreciation, she presented commemorative shields to the guests.

