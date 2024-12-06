Issuance of fitness certificates: Private workshop to be upgraded

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to upgrade the private workshop to help expedite issuing of fitness certificates to vehicles operated by various transport companies. It is part of several key decisions taken by the provincial government aimed at curbing smog and improving environmental conditions across Punjab.

The decision was taken at a meeting with Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb who emphasized that in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, an effective monitoring system will be established to ensure the comprehensive implementation of these initiatives.

Key measures include the upgradation of private workshops, a first for Punjab. In the initial phase, 50 workshops will be equipped with advanced tools, and owners will be provided with 80% interest-free loans.

Maryam Aurangzeb stated that the process of fitness certification for vehicles operated by various transport companies will be expedited, alongside comprehensive emissions testing for all public transport vehicles. Additionally, vehicle inspections will be initiated outside Lahore to complement the anti-smog measures.

For environmental improvement, a tree-planting campaign will also be launched in 478 schools in Lahore, and environmental issues will be incorporated into the curriculum as part of the initiative. Water sprinkling and other measures to combat smog are ongoing and will be enhanced with the formation of specialized squads.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb congratulated Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and his team for the significant economic progress achieved in the last nine months. She noted a remarkable reduction in inflation, with the rate dropping from 35% to 4.9%, which has positively impacted people’s lives. Additionally, interest rates have also decreased.

Regarding smog, Aurangzeb highlighted the exemplary work led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif over the past eight to nine months, including a 10-year multi-sectoral anti-smog plan introduced by the Punjab government. Measures such as demolishing 1,094 brick kilns, monitoring through drone technology, and closing 219 industrial units have been taken to combat smog. Industrial units have been provided with financial and technical support to adopt eco-friendly systems, including interest-free loans for 80 units. Moreover, for the first time, 10,784 vehicles in Lahore have been clamped for emitting excessive smoke.

Farmers have received 1,000 super seeders on a 60% subsidy to promote environmentally friendly agriculture. Factories on Diwan Road, Gujranwala, have been equipped with smoke control devices, while 39 out of 56 rice mills in Kasur have installed dry scrubbers. Maryam Aurangzeb also announced the provision of gas analyzers to private workshops, subsidized at 80%, as part of the government’s private sector initiatives.

The minister stated that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will now oversee transport monitoring, with dedicated squads ensuring compliance. Government departments have been directed to repair all smoke-emitting vehicles by January 30, or they will face action. Fifteen air quality monitors have been installed in Lahore, with a target of 60. As part of the eco-friendly transition, 400 electric buses will be introduced in Lahore, with 27 buses arriving by January, and plans for 52 lakh motorbikes to be shifted to electric.

She noted that 38% reduction in smog compared to last year but warned of potential increases due to upcoming fog following forecasted rains. Efforts to enhance fuel quality through newly established labs and regular industrial inspections are underway.

The Punjab government has initiated discussions on school bus services, carpooling, and better transport management with school administrations and traffic police. Annual planning for the smog season, involving all stakeholders, is in progress. Transparency in vehicle certifications is being ensured through QR codes, and plans are in place to relocate industries from central Lahore to designated zones with proper facilities.

Aurangzeb concluded by stating that these environmental challenges require collective efforts and significant improvements in air quality management are expected in the coming weeks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024