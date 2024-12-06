AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Pakistan

Bailable arrest warrants for Bushra issued

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, after she failed to appear before court during the last 10 hearings in Toshakhana-II case.

The Special Judge (Central) Shahrukh Arjumand of a special court of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) heard the case inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

The court also issued notice to Bushra Bibi’s guarantor, questioning why their surety bonds should not be forfeited as the court had been assured she would appear before the court any time.

Despite assurance given by Bushra Bibi’s legal team during the last hearing, she could not appear before the court for the tenth consecutive time, which angered the judge.

At the onset of the hearing, the judge asked her lawyers to where the suspect Bushra Bibi, was. He also said that the counsel Salman Safdar had assured the court that her client would appear before the court in next hearing, but she did not turn up.

Usman Gul, another counsel for Bushra Bibi said that Bushra Bibi has been nominated in several FIRs and has gotten protective bail in some of them.

“Bushra Bibi has gone to the different court to seek bail in other cases registered against her recently. We assure the court that we will fully cooperate in the trial,” he added.

“Bushra Bibi will appear in court herself on Monday or a pleader will be appointed,” he added.

Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi was present at the hearing. The court has adjourned further proceedings until Monday. The court has adjourned the hearing till December 9.

Toshakhana II

