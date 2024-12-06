Bilawal, Dar decide to resolve disagreements

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and they agreed that the committees of the PPP and government will meet to resolve the issues between them.

The meeting was held at Zardari House, Islamabad on Thursday evening. It was agreed in the meeting that the PPP and government committees will meet to resolve the issues between the PPP and the government.

The PPP and PML-N government have constituted separate committees to address their concerns, difference and issues particularly relating to the Islamabad and provinces.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti were also present on the occasion.

The PPP committee comprises Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Bugti, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Hyder, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Kundi, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and Haider Gilani.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also constituted an 11-member committee to engage with the PPP leaders and address their concerns.

The committee comprises Dar, Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif, Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State and Frontier Regions Amir Maqam, Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, and Bashir Ahmad Memon.

Bilawal had chaired a meeting of the PPP’s coordination committee in the previous week at Bilawal House, Karachi where various concerns that the party has with the government were discussed.

“On reservations with the federal government,” an official statement had stated, “lack of timely consultation on political, policy and legislative matters, inability to implement commitments were identified as key stumbling blocks to be addressed.”

The statement had said that the members recounted their ongoing and unresolved issues from Punjab, South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh as well as “political, policy and development challenges at the federal level.”

Earlier, Governor KP Kundi apprised Bilawal of the All Parties Conference (APC) held in Peshawar on Thursday, in which, 16 political parties participated.

Kundi informed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the APC which was held for discussing peace in the province and the disputes between the KP province and the federal government regarding the resources of the province.

Bilawal said that this historic conference was an important initiative and assured the governor that he is with him on the issue of the establishment of peace and the dispute over resources of KP with the federal government.

Meanwhile, the CM Balochistan also held a meeting with the chairman PPP and apprised him of the law and order situation in the province.

