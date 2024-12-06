AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

Bilawal, Dar decide to resolve disagreements

Naveed Butt Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and they agreed that the committees of the PPP and government will meet to resolve the issues between them.

The meeting was held at Zardari House, Islamabad on Thursday evening. It was agreed in the meeting that the PPP and government committees will meet to resolve the issues between the PPP and the government.

The PPP and PML-N government have constituted separate committees to address their concerns, difference and issues particularly relating to the Islamabad and provinces.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti were also present on the occasion.

The PPP committee comprises Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Bugti, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Hyder, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Kundi, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and Haider Gilani.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also constituted an 11-member committee to engage with the PPP leaders and address their concerns.

The committee comprises Dar, Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif, Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State and Frontier Regions Amir Maqam, Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, and Bashir Ahmad Memon.

Bilawal had chaired a meeting of the PPP’s coordination committee in the previous week at Bilawal House, Karachi where various concerns that the party has with the government were discussed.

“On reservations with the federal government,” an official statement had stated, “lack of timely consultation on political, policy and legislative matters, inability to implement commitments were identified as key stumbling blocks to be addressed.”

The statement had said that the members recounted their ongoing and unresolved issues from Punjab, South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh as well as “political, policy and development challenges at the federal level.”

Earlier, Governor KP Kundi apprised Bilawal of the All Parties Conference (APC) held in Peshawar on Thursday, in which, 16 political parties participated.

Kundi informed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the APC which was held for discussing peace in the province and the disputes between the KP province and the federal government regarding the resources of the province.

Bilawal said that this historic conference was an important initiative and assured the governor that he is with him on the issue of the establishment of peace and the dispute over resources of KP with the federal government.

Meanwhile, the CM Balochistan also held a meeting with the chairman PPP and apprised him of the law and order situation in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Ishaq Dar

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal, Dar decide to resolve disagreements

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete 37th IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

Earlier order recalled: Prior approval a must for PIA sell-off, SC tells govt

Read more stories