13th SAARC ENT Congress begins today

Published 06 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: We are delighted to host 13th SAARC ENT Congress on 6th, 7th, and 8th Dec 2024 at a local hotel in Karachi after 12 years. It is the event of great significance as there is considerate paucity of international scientific conferences in our country, and international speakers and academicians are reluctant to attend such scientific event due to obvious reasons.

South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC) is the geopolitical union of nations in South Asian region. Its member states include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

SAARC comprises 3% of the world’s area and 21% of the world’s population. Considering the similar pattern of diseases prevailing in the South East Asia region, eminent ENT surgeons from the region came together under one roof to form a united front, under the guidance & leadership of Prof. Muhammad Alauddin from Bangladesh, with the intention of doing something constructive for society. This eventually led to the establishment of ‘SAARC ASSOCIATION OF OTOLARYNGOLOGISTS’ in 1997.

The goal of the society is to create a platform to share the knowledge and experience of common diseases pattern prevailing in the geographically similar countries matching the standard of living socio-cultural norms contributing towards similar disease pattern.

The aim of organizing conferences under the umbrella of SAARC Association of Otolaryngologists is not only to share knowledge among the specialists from this region but also to bring world-class renowned ENT surgeons from all over the world to our events so that the knowledge can reach out to the great number of surgeons participating in the conference. Considering these facts, it was imperative to provide a platform to share the experiences and to set-up guidelines for common disease patterns of the region to serve the humanity in a vibrant manner.

Delegates from UK, USA, Canada, Turkey, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other SAARC member countries are expected to attend this conference. We hope that this 13th SAARC ENT Congress will be a benchmark for future scientific moots in our beloved country.

